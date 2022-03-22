Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Retail Property in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sauk Point Square in Madison for $5 million. The 26,350-square-foot retail center is located at 701 N. High Point Road and is home to a mix of local retailers. Marcus & Millichap’s Rowlett Group represented the seller, a group of local investors, as well as the buyer, an out-of-state limited liability company.