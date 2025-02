COLUMBIA, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $5 million sale of a retail property net leased to O2B Kids! in Columbia. Built in 2013, the 12,300-square-foot asset is located at 3250 S. Bearfield Road. O2B Kids! acquired the property in 2023; it previously operated as a Bright Star Academy childcare facility. More than 18 years remain on the corporate-guaranteed lease. Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. Buyer and seller information was not provided.