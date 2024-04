FLEMINGTON, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.2 million sale of The Shoppes at Flemington, a 130,613-square-foot shopping center in Central New Jersey. Home Goods and Ulta Beauty anchor the center as part of a roster of 26 national and local tenants. Alan Cafiero and Brent Hyldahl of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.