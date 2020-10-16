Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.2M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center in Simi Valley

The multi-tenant retail center is located at 1030 E. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail center located at 1030 E. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley. A local private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $6.2 million at a 5.6 percent capitalization rate.

James DeBuiser and Gary Cohen Marcus & Millichap’s Cohen | DeBuiser Team represented the seller in the deal. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased.