Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.2M Sale of Rasmussen University-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The 25,000-square-foot property is located at 1400 W. Normantown Road.

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 25,000-square-foot property occupied by Rasmussen University in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville for $6.2 million. The net-leased asset at 1400 W. Normantown Road was constructed as a build-to-suit for the university in 2009. Peter Doughty and Brent Holder of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based private investor that had purchased the property through a 1031 exchange. The duo also represented the buyer, a New York-based private investor. American Public Education acquired Rasmussen University in 2021.