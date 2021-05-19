REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.3M Sale-Leaseback of Kum & Go-Occupied Property in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Net Lease, Retail, Western

Kum-Go-Colorado-Springs-CO

Kum & Go occupies the 5,620-square-foot retail property adjacent to the 4 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at Spectrum Loop in Colorado Springs. A limited liability company acquired the asset for $6.3 million.

Kum & Go gas station and convenience store occupies the 5,620-square-foot property on a net lease. The building is adjacent to a 4 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center, which was built in 2021.

Brian Bailey and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.

