Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.3M Sale-Leaseback of Kum & Go-Occupied Property in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail property located at Spectrum Loop in Colorado Springs. A limited liability company acquired the asset for $6.3 million.
Kum & Go gas station and convenience store occupies the 5,620-square-foot property on a net lease. The building is adjacent to a 4 million-square-foot Amazon distribution center, which was built in 2021.
Brian Bailey and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the buyer in the deal. The name of the seller was not released.
