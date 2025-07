ST. LOUIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 62,856-square-foot medical office property located at 5500 S. Broadway St. in St. Louis for $6.3 million. The building was constructed in 2001 and previously operated as the Riverview Nursing Facility. Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to renovate and repurpose the building as a behavioral health center. The seller was a local husband-and-wife ownership group.