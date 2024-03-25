Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.4M Sale of Gallatin Apartments in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.4 million sale of Gallatin Apartments in Wauwatosa, located immediately west of Milwaukee. Built in 2020, the 27-unit apartment building is located at 2515 N. Wauwatosa Ave. Amenities include a fitness center, underground parking, bicycle storage, a rooftop deck and private dog run. Matthew Whiteside, Mark Peltin and Blake Hanlon of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. Whiteside procured the buyer, which was also undisclosed.