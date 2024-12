LA VISTA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.4 million sale of Val Verde Place Shopping Center in La Vista, a southern suburb of Omaha. Located at 9631 Giles Road and built in 2000, the property totals 48,712 square feet. Chris Garavaglia, Alex Perez and Austin Sweet of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private equity group based on the East Coast, and procured the buyer, a Midwest-based 1031 exchange investor. The asset closed at 99 percent of the list price.