SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged an acquisition loan of $6.4 million for an industrial property in Santa Ana. The 19,152-square-foot asset is located at 1820 S. Santa Fe St.

Richard Knorr of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. secured the financing with a national bank. The loan features a 6.14 percent interest rate with a 25-year self-liquidating term.

Drew Wetherholt and Colin Wu of Marcus & Millichap arranged the sale. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.