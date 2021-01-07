Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.5M Sale of Retail Center in Brookfield, Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.5 million sale of a Pick ’n Save-anchored retail center in Brookfield, a suburb of Milwaukee. The 70,235-square-foot property, located at 17295 W. Capitol Drive, was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Club Pilates, Domino’s, CBD Store, Choice Dry Cleaning and Sola Salons. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. The Rowlett Group procured the buyer, a California-based limited liability company.