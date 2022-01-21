REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.5M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville for $6.5 million. The 24-hour store is positioned at the entrance to Carillon, a master-planned retirement community. Brian Parmacek and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a developer. Benjamin Kohl of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, an out-of-state private investor. Frank Montalto and Dean Giannakopoulos of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. obtained acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

