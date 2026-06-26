Friday, June 26, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property features eight multifamily units and a retail space occupied by Wintrust Bank.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.6M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.6 million sale of a multifamily and retail property located at 935-937 W. Armitage Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The asset features eight multifamily units and a retail space occupied by Wintrust Bank. The multifamily component includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 9,745 rentable square feet. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, 935 W. Armitage (Chicago) LLC, and procured the buyer, 935 Armitage LLC.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $54M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 669-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 46,822 SF...

Waterton Purchases 358-Unit Apartment Community in South Florida...

MCB Acquires Stake in Trader Joe’s-Anchored Shopping Center...

Stos Partners Buys Industrial Building in Tempe, Arizona...

Buccini Pollin, University of Delaware Top Out $75M...

C&C Development, Riverside Charitable Corp. Open 60-Unit Affordable...

Partnership Completes 153-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in...