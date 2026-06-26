Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.6M Sale of Chicago Apartment Building

CHICAGO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.6 million sale of a multifamily and retail property located at 935-937 W. Armitage Ave. in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The asset features eight multifamily units and a retail space occupied by Wintrust Bank. The multifamily component includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 9,745 rentable square feet. Kyle Stengle of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, 935 W. Armitage (Chicago) LLC, and procured the buyer, 935 Armitage LLC.