Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.9M Sale of Three-Property Brakes Plus Retail Portfolio in Colorado

A portfolio of three Brakes Plus-occupied retail buildings in Colorado sold for $6.9 million.

AURORA AND HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a three-building retail portfolio in Colorado. Chi Chis of Colorado Springs LLLP sold the portfolio to The Kathleen Ann Ross Trust, a local private capital investor, for $6.9 million.

The properties are located at 16770 E. Iliff Ave. and 24550 E. Smoky Hill Road in Aurora and 9297 S. Broadway in Highlands Ranch. Brakes Plus occupies each building and all three properties have 17 years remaining on the primary term of their absolute triple-net leases.

Drew Isaac and Brian Bailey of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in transaction.