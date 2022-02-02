Marcus & Millichap Arranges $61M Sale of Apartment Portfolio in Virginia, North Carolina

CHESAPEAKE, VA. AND ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Templeton Portfolio, a three-property apartment portfolio in Chesapeake and Elizabeth City. Altay Uzun of Marcus & Millichap facilitated the transaction and secured the buyer, MRKT Capital. Austin Smith of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, which sold the portfolio for $61 million.

The properties within the Templeton Portfolio include Green Tree Apartments and Oak Grove Apartments in Chesapeake and Emerald Lake Apartments in Elizabeth City.

Green Tree is a 208-unit apartment community that offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, volleyball court, walking and biking trails, controlled building access, onsite laundry facilities and a package receiving service. Located at 749 Green Tree Circle, the property is situated 10.6 miles from Norfolk.

Oak Grove is a 132-unit apartment community that offers one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities include onsite laundry facilities, controlled building access, a volleyball court and ample parking. Located at 408 Trotman Way, the property is situated near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and the Great Bridge Lock Park.

Emerald Lake is a 132-unit apartment community that offers three-bed/two-bath floorplans. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, parking, onsite management and a package receiving service. Located at 1500 Emerald Lake Circle, the property is situated close to the North Carolina coast and 44.1 miles from Chesapeake.