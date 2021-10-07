Marcus & Millichap Arranges $62.7M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

One of the properties in the sale includes 5515 W 5th St. in Jacksonville (pictured).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $62.7 million sale of a seven-property industrial portfolio across five Florida cities. Tyler Kuhlman and Douglas Mandel of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office represented the buyer, Redfearn Capital, a private real estate investment firm based in Delray Beach, Fla. The Federated Cos., led by Jonathan Cox, was the seller.

The fully occupied, net-leased portfolio includes the following properties: 4000 Shader Road in Orlando; 5515 W 5th St. in Jacksonville; 2101 W 33rd St. in Jacksonville; 2906 Corporate Way in Palmetto; 940 Williston Park Point in Lake Mary; 12900 44th St. N. in Pinellas Park; and 5120 Great Oak Dr. in Lakeland.