REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $62.7M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

5515 W St

One of the properties in the sale includes 5515 W 5th St. in Jacksonville (pictured).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $62.7 million sale of a seven-property industrial portfolio across five Florida cities. Tyler Kuhlman and Douglas Mandel of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale office represented the buyer, Redfearn Capital, a private real estate investment firm based in Delray Beach, Fla. The Federated Cos., led by Jonathan Cox, was the seller.

The fully occupied, net-leased portfolio includes the following properties: 4000 Shader Road in Orlando; 5515 W 5th St. in Jacksonville; 2101 W 33rd St. in Jacksonville; 2906 Corporate Way in Palmetto; 940 Williston Park Point in Lake Mary; 12900 44th St. N. in Pinellas Park; and 5120 Great Oak Dr. in Lakeland.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews