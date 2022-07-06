Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6M Sale of Retail Center in Hales Corners, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

HALES CORNERS, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6 million sale of a 37,219-square-foot retail center in Hales Corners, about 14 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Dollar Tree and Health Hut anchor the fully leased property, which is located at 5602 S. 108th St. Adrian Mendoza, Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a developer. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor that completed a 1031 exchange. The property sold at the full asking price.