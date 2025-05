COLUMBIA, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.1 million sale of two vacant retail buildings located on a 3.2-acre site at 3818 Devine St. in Columbia. The 38,816-square-foot property was home to a Piggly Wiggly for more than 40 years before the grocer closed in April.

Harrison Creason and Andrew Margulies of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction between the seller, an out-of-state owner, and the buyer, locally based Cason Development Group.