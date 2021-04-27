REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.2M Sale of Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in Henderson, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Food Lion

The Food Lion-anchored, 182,646-square-foot shopping center located at 1263 Dabney Drive in Henderson.

HENDERSON, N.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.2 million sale of a Food Lion-anchored, 182,646-square-foot shopping center located at 1263 Dabney Drive in Henderson. David Gant and Lori Schneider of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller, a limited liability company. The duo also represented the undisclosed buyer, another limited liability company.

In addition to the Food Lion, the tenant roster includes a new Harbor Freight, Badcock Furniture and the flagship store of Roses, which is headquartered in Henderson.

