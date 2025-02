COON RAPIDS, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.3 million sale of Crest Oak Apartments in Coon Rapids, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The 60-unit multifamily property, built in 1972, features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans across 47,150 rentable square feet. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, which was disposing of a four-building portfolio. The asset sold to a 1031 exchange buyer.