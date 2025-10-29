Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.3M Sale of Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a 40-unit apartment building in Queens. The five-story building at 27-08 39th Ave. was originally constructed in 1929 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, eight of which (20 percent) are subject to rent restrictions. Matt Fotis and Lazarus Apostolidis of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Steve Filippo of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing for the deal.