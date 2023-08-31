Thursday, August 31, 2023
The 64,031-square-foot Publix store in Tampa was built in 1977 as an Albertsons grocery store.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.3M Sale of Tampa Store Net Leased to Publix

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a freestanding store located at 8701 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. The 64,031-square-foot retail property is net leased to Publix. Situated on 6.3 acres at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Hillsborough Avenue, the store was built in 1977 as an Albertsons.

Evan Cannan and Reid Thedford of Marcus & Millichap’s Tampa office represented the seller, a private investor whose family has owned the land for nearly a century. Dean Zang, David Crotts, and Josh Ein of Marcus & Millichap’s Washington, D.C., office procured the buyer, which provided a bid that was $1.3 million higher than the highest off-market bid.

