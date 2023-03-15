Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.4M Sale of Retail Portfolio in Ohio, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

OHIO AND VIRGINIA — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.4 million sale of a four-property retail portfolio occupied by Childtime Daycare in Ohio and Virginia. The net-leased properties are located in Fairborn, Centerville and Blue Ash, Ohio, as well as Midlothian, Va. Dominic Sulo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller of the Ohio buildings, a Michigan-based limited liability company. Sulo and colleague Eric Luhrsen represented the seller of the Virginia property, a North Carolina-based limited liability company. Sulo and colleague Hank Wolfer secured the undisclosed buyers.