Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Monroe, Georgia

MONROE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.5 million sale of Paradise Shoppes, a 23,500-square-foot retail center located at 1986 W. Spring St. in Monroe, about 44 miles east of Atlanta. An unnamed private equity firm based in Tulsa purchased the shopping center in an all-cash transaction from the seller, a private equity partnership. Both parties requested anonymity. The seller’s representative, Marc Irvin of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office, says the company yielded more than 20 offers during marketing.

Paradise Shoppes comprises two separate parcels, with one including a 5,300-square-foot building anchored by Truist Bank and Moe’s Southwest Grill. The other parcel comprises an 18,200-square-foot inline retail building leased to a mix of national, regional and local tenants. Additionally, there is a vacant pad between Starbucks and Chick-fil-A included in the sale.