Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Paradise Shoppes in Monroe, Ga., comprises two separate retail buildings, as well as a vacant pad of developable land.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Monroe, Georgia

by John Nelson

MONROE, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7.5 million sale of Paradise Shoppes, a 23,500-square-foot retail center located at 1986 W. Spring St. in Monroe, about 44 miles east of Atlanta. An unnamed private equity firm based in Tulsa purchased the shopping center in an all-cash transaction from the seller, a private equity partnership. Both parties requested anonymity. The seller’s representative, Marc Irvin of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office, says the company yielded more than 20 offers during marketing.

Paradise Shoppes comprises two separate parcels, with one including a 5,300-square-foot building anchored by Truist Bank and Moe’s Southwest Grill. The other parcel comprises an 18,200-square-foot inline retail building leased to a mix of national, regional and local tenants. Additionally, there is a vacant pad between Starbucks and Chick-fil-A included in the sale.

You may also like

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Johnny Rockets to Open 20 New Texas Restaurants...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 21,250 SF Industrial...

Polygon Physical Therapy Signs 2,087 SF Retail Lease...

Tourmaline Capital Buys Anaheim Hills Shopping Village in...