Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.7M Sale of Two Shopping Centers in South Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Georgia shopping center

The two properties in the sale include Veterans Square in Hinesville and Canal Crossing in Brunswick.

HINESVILLE AND BRUNSWICK, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two shopping centers in South Georgia for the combined sales price of $7.7 million. The two properties include Veterans Square in Hinesville and Canal Crossing in Brunswick.

Constructed in 2018, Veterans Square is located on West Oglethorpe Highway. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to three tenants: Krispy Kreme, Mad Vapes and McAlister’s Deli.

Built in 2018, Canal Crossing is located adjacent to the Sam’s Club in Brunswick. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to four tenants: Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie, Great Clips and Fuse Frozen Yogurt.

Harrison Creason, Andrew Margulies and Benjamin Kapinos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. John Leonard, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Georgia, assisted in closing this transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

