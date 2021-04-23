REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Spokane Valley, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Washington, Western

Vivacity Care Center occupies the 12,000-square-foot medical office property at 16009 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane Valley, Wash.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Vivacity Care Center, a medical office property located at 16009 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane Valley. An undisclosed developer sold the asset to a limited liability company for $7.8 million.

Built in 2020, the net-leased property features 12,000 square feet of medical office space. The property is long-term leased, with annual rent increases, to the tenant, which is corporate guaranteed by Permera Blue Cross.

Clayton Brown, Christopher Edwards and Ruthanne Romero of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.

