Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7M Sale of Industrial Property in North Attleborough, Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7 million sale of a 48,000-square-foot industrial property in North Attleborough, located outside of Providence in the southern part of the Bay State. The property was built on seven acres in 2006 and features clear heights of 19 to 21 feet, 16 drive-in doors and 68 car parking spots. At the time of sale, the property was leased to tenants such as Tri-Alpha Gymnastics, Fastenal Co., Autopart International and Red Herring Motion Picture Lighting Inc. Harrison Klein and James Manning of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.