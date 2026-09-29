Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7M Sale of Retail Center in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Capital Commercial Center, a retail property in San Jose. A partnership sold the asset to a California-based limited liability company for $7 million, or $485.19 per square foot. Steve Sauter of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Bryan DiMesio and Scott Ferguson of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 175 S. Capitol Ave., Capital Commercial Center features 14,479 square feet of retail space. Built in 1988 on a 1.1-acre parcel, the property is fully leased to nine tenants under triple-net leases with an average occupancy tenure of more than 11 years. The buyer plans to maintain the property and benefit from contractual rent increases.