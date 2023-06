CROWN POINT, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $7 million sale of a 34,704-square-foot property occupied by the State of Indiana in Crown Point, a city in Northwest Indiana. The asset is located at 9801 Georgia St. near I-65. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.