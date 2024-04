NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.1 million sale of a 10-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. Built in 1905, the five-story building at 321 W. 16th St. houses a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Joe Koicim, Zan Colin and Logan Markley of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, locally based investment firm Centennial Properties, in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, TARGO Capital Partners.