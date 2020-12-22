Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.1M Sale of Multifamily Complex in Maplewood, Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Of Cobblestone Court’s 74 units, 42 have been updated in recent years.

MAPLEWOOD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.1 million sale of Cobblestone Court in Maplewood near Minneapolis. The 74-unit multifamily complex was built in 1968. The three-building property sits on 2.4 acres. Amenities include a pool, picnic area, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Units average 715 square feet. Within the last three years, 42 of the 74 units have received upgrades such as new appliances, countertops and flooring. Evan Miller and Abe Roberts of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a St. Paul-based property management company. The duo also procured the undisclosed buyer.