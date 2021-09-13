Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.1M Sale of Retail Property in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 5120 and 5110 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the property to a personal trust for $8.1 million.
WSS Shoes and Habit Burger occupy the 13,100-square-foot shopping center, which is across the street from American Family Fields of Phoenix Baseball Park, spring training home to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Mark Ruble and Chris Land of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix’s office represented the seller, while Peter James and Rob Narchi of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office represented the buyer in the deal.
