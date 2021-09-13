REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.1M Sale of Retail Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

5120-5110-W-Indian-School-Road-Phoenix-AZ

WSS Shoes and Habit Burger are tenants at the 13,100-square-foot retail center at 5120 and 5110 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 5120 and 5110 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the property to a personal trust for $8.1 million.

WSS Shoes and Habit Burger occupy the 13,100-square-foot shopping center, which is across the street from American Family Fields of Phoenix Baseball Park, spring training home to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mark Ruble and Chris Land of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix’s office represented the seller, while Peter James and Rob Narchi of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews