Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.1M Sale of Retail Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

WSS Shoes and Habit Burger are tenants at the 13,100-square-foot retail center at 5120 and 5110 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 5120 and 5110 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the property to a personal trust for $8.1 million.

WSS Shoes and Habit Burger occupy the 13,100-square-foot shopping center, which is across the street from American Family Fields of Phoenix Baseball Park, spring training home to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mark Ruble and Chris Land of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix’s office represented the seller, while Peter James and Rob Narchi of Marcus & Millichap’s Los Angeles office represented the buyer in the deal.