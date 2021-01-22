REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.1M Sale of Shopping Center in Waterloo, Iowa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Iowa, Midwest, Retail

WATERLOO, IOWA — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Crossroads Commons in Waterloo for $8.1 million. The 85,987-square-foot retail property is located at 1403 Flammang Drive. It was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Party City and Five Below. Zach Turner, Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap’s Patton-Wiles-Fuller Group marketed the property on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The team also secured the buyer, a limited liability company.

