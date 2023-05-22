Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.2M Sale of Office Building in Guilford, Connecticut

GUILFORD, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.2 million sale of Innovation Park, a 56,564-square-foot office building in Guilford, located in New Haven County. Thermo Fisher Scientific serves as the building’s anchor tenant. Ani Paulson and C.J. Wilson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Paulson also procured the buyer. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.