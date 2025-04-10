Thursday, April 10, 2025
Built in 2023, Shops at Bay City Point was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Xfinity, The Vitamin Shoppe, Smile Doctors Orthodontists and Chicken Salad Chick.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.2M Sale of Retail Center in Panama City, Florida

by John Nelson

PANAMA CITY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.2 million sale of Shops at Bay City Point, a 21,540-square-foot retail center located in Panama City. Zach Taylor, Robby Pfeiffer and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a Rome, Ga.-based developer. Brian Munn, also based in the Atlanta office, procured the buyer, a Georgia-based private investor. Ryan Nee is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Florida.

Built in 2023, Shops at Bay City Point is part of the larger 24-acre Bay City Point retail development. Tenants at the property — which was fully leased at the time of sale — include Xfinity, The Vitamin Shoppe, Smile Doctors Orthodontists and Chicken Salad Chick. The retail center is situated across from the former Panama City Mall, a 600,000-square-foot site currently undergoing a mixed-use redevelopment.

