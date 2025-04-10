Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.2M Sale of Retail Center in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.2 million sale of Shops at Bay City Point, a 21,540-square-foot retail center located in Panama City. Zach Taylor, Robby Pfeiffer and Eric Abbott of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a Rome, Ga.-based developer. Brian Munn, also based in the Atlanta office, procured the buyer, a Georgia-based private investor. Ryan Nee is Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Florida.

Built in 2023, Shops at Bay City Point is part of the larger 24-acre Bay City Point retail development. Tenants at the property — which was fully leased at the time of sale — include Xfinity, The Vitamin Shoppe, Smile Doctors Orthodontists and Chicken Salad Chick. The retail center is situated across from the former Panama City Mall, a 600,000-square-foot site currently undergoing a mixed-use redevelopment.