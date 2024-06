FRIDLEY, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.5 million sale of Highland Park, a 77-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of Fridley. Located at 610 Osborne Road NE and built in 1969, the asset features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Nine of the units are townhome-style layouts. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed buyer and seller.