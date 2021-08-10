REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.5M Sale of Shopping Center in Huber Heights, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

HUBER HEIGHTS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.5 million sale of North Heights Plaza in Huber Heights, just north of Dayton. The 113,732-square-foot shopping center was fully occupied at the time of sale. Anchor tenants include Hobby Lobby and Bed Bath & Beyond. CJ Jackson, Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private out-of-state investor. The team procured the buyer, ExchangeRight, in collaboration with JRW Realty.

