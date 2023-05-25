Thursday, May 25, 2023
AcquisitionsHospitalityMidwestMinnesota

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.6M Sale of Best Western Hotel in Burnsville, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.6 million sale of the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, a 131-room hotel in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville. Located at 14201 Nicollet Ave., the property features a full-service restaurant. With an occupancy rate of 42.3 percent and an average daily rate of $119.62, the hotel’s revenue per available room was $50.60 as of year-end 2022. Jake Erickson, Joseph Ferguson, Jared Plamann and Jon Ruzicka of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured and represented the buyer, a fund manager.

