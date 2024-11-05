Tuesday, November 5, 2024
St. Louis Heart and Vascular occupies the 22,097-square-foot property.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMissouri

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.8M Sale of Medical Office Building in Bridgeton, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

BRIDGETON, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.8 million sale of a 22,097-square-foot medical office building in Bridgeton, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. Located at 3550 McKelvey Road, the property is occupied by St. Louis Heart and Vascular. There are more than 17 years remaining on the triple-net lease. Built in 1974, the facility is situated near DePaul Hospital. Alec Coronado of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an out-of-state developer, and procured the buyer, Montecito Medical.

