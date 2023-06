PICKERINGTON, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.9 million sale of The Shoppes at Stonecreek in Pickerington, an eastern suburb of Columbus. The 44,874-square-foot retail center is located at 1500 Stonecreek Drive. Built in 2008, the property is fully leased to tenants such as LifeTime Fitness, Roosters, Petland and Vitality Bowls. Scott Wiles, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Zach Turner of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed.