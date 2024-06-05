Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.9 million sale of Shops at the Crossing, a 48,364-square-foot retail strip center in Auburn Hills. Built in 2002 and located at 4131 Baldwin Road, the property features a mix of local, regional and national tenants. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private company based in Michigan. The team also procured the buyer, a West Coast-based private fund. The brokerage firm’s Steve Chaben assisted in closing the transaction as the Michigan broker of record.