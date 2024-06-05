Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Shops at the Crossings totals 48,364 square feet.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.9M Sale of Retail Strip Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8.9 million sale of Shops at the Crossing, a 48,364-square-foot retail strip center in Auburn Hills. Built in 2002 and located at 4131 Baldwin Road, the property features a mix of local, regional and national tenants. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private company based in Michigan. The team also procured the buyer, a West Coast-based private fund. The brokerage firm’s Steve Chaben assisted in closing the transaction as the Michigan broker of record.

You may also like

Dollar Tree Explores Future of Family Dollar Business...

Target to Open 150,000 SF Store at Lake...

CapitaLand Ascott Trust Completes Acquisition of 678-Bed Student...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 121-Unit Indian Rock Village...

Davis Healthcare Real Estate Opens 100,500 SF Lakeview...

AHIB Brokers Receivership Sale of 166-Unit Affordable Housing...

TopSide Marinas Acquires Two Marina Properties Along Lake...

NAI North Star Joins NAI Global to Serve...

EQT Exeter Buys Four Gayteway Business Park Buildings...