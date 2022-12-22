Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Building in Downtown Denver

DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of 1800 Welton, a net-leased retail property in downtown Denver. A Colorado-based partnership sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $8 million.

7-Eleven occupies the 3,293-square-foot building, which is on a 15,660-square-foot site.

Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.