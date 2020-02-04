REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8M Sale of AAA Self Storage in Cheyenne, Wyoming

200-S-College-Dr-Cheyenne-WY

AAA Self Storage at 200 S. College Drive in Cheyenne, Wyo., features 517 drive-up units and 103 rentable outdoor parking spaces.

CHEYENNE, WYO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of AAA Self Storage, a self-storage property in Cheyenne. A local investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $8 million.

Located at 200 S. College Drive, the 74,750-square-foot AAA Self Storage features 517 drive-up units and 103 rentable outdoor parking spaces.

Marcus & Millichap’s Adam Schlosser, Charles LeClaire and Neville Rustomjee, as Wyoming broker of record, represented the seller in the deal.

