Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8M Sale of AAA Self Storage in Cheyenne, Wyoming
CHEYENNE, WYO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of AAA Self Storage, a self-storage property in Cheyenne. A local investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $8 million.
Located at 200 S. College Drive, the 74,750-square-foot AAA Self Storage features 517 drive-up units and 103 rentable outdoor parking spaces.
Marcus & Millichap’s Adam Schlosser, Charles LeClaire and Neville Rustomjee, as Wyoming broker of record, represented the seller in the deal.
