Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8M Sale of Apartment Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $8 million sale of Carleton Terrace Apartments, a 32-unit multifamily community located at 2371-2377 Champlain St. NW in Washington, D.C. Built in 1915, the property, which has been owned by the seller’s family for over 100 years, totals 30,900 square feet and is situated on a 19,876-square-foot, RA-2 zoned lot. Units at the three-story building include 28 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom apartments. Dennis Cravedi and Marty Zupancic of Marcus & Millichap brokered the transaction on behalf of the seller, an entity doing business as Carleton Terrace LLC. The buyer, a private investor, purchased the property through a collaborative TOPA (Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act) process with the current tenants.