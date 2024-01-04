Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.1M Sale of Fogo de Chao-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $9.1 million sale of an 11,857-square-foot restaurant property occupied by Fogo de Chao in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook. Constructed in 2021 and located at 1204 W. 22nd St., the Brazilian steakhouse anchors the new Oak Brook Commons mixed-use development that is located on the former McDonald’s headquarters site. Oak Brook Commons currently features a 17-story apartment building, a medical office building and three freestanding restaurants. Future construction plans call for creative office space, condos and a hotel. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a Houston-based developer and property manager. Kanich also secured and represented the buyer, a Chicago-based developer and investor.