Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.4M Sale of Store in Nicholasville, Kentucky Leased to Kohl’s

NICHOLASVILLE, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an 82,982-square-foot retail property located at 150 Kohls Drive in Nicholasville, about 12 miles away from Lexington. The freestanding store is net-leased to department store retailer Kohl’s, which has nearly nine years remaining on the lease. The transaction, which includes the Kohl’s and an outparcel, was totaled $9.4 million.

Jesse Limon of Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office represented the seller, an entity doing business as Man O’War Development LLC No 3. Limon also secured and represented the buyer, InCommercial Inc., a private real estate brokerage based in Chicago. Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap’s Kentucky office assisted in closing this transaction.