Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.5M Sale of Fernwood Terrace Apartments in West Covina, California

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fernwood Terrace Apartments in West Covina. A private investor acquired the asset from Fernwood Terrace Apartments LLC for $9.5 million. Gordon Reese of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Tyler Leeson and Drew Holden of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal. Located at 712 S. Fernwood St., Fernwood Terrace Apartments features 30 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with 24 of the units fully renovated. The community offers a swimming pool, onsite laundry, controlled access and 43 parking spaces.