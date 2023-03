Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.5M Sale of Retail Property in Woodridge, Illinois

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $9.5 million sale of Main Street at Seven Bridges in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The 49,115-square-foot retail property is located at 6440 Main St. Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. Buyer information was not provided.