Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.6M Sale of Affordable Housing Property in Coronado, California

CORONADO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Del Island, an affordable housing community in Coronado. Motel Del Island sold the asset to 308 Orange LLC for $9.6 million. Aaron Bove and Jared Wallach of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Scott Darnell of Darnell Capital Management procured the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 308 Orange Ave., Del Island consists of four contiguous parcels across eight lots. The property is currently operated as 29 affordable housing units with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. The 28,198-square-foot site is situated within the R-4 zoning of Orange Avenue Corridor Specific Plan and offers 30 off-street parking spaces.