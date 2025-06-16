Monday, June 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
308-Orange-Ave-Coronado-CA
Del Island in Coronado, Calif., features 29 studio, one- and two-bedroom affordable apartments.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.6M Sale of Affordable Housing Property in Coronado, California

by Amy Works

CORONADO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Del Island, an affordable housing community in Coronado. Motel Del Island sold the asset to 308 Orange LLC for $9.6 million. Aaron Bove and Jared Wallach of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, while Scott Darnell of Darnell Capital Management procured the buyer in the transaction.

Located at 308 Orange Ave., Del Island consists of four contiguous parcels across eight lots. The property is currently operated as 29 affordable housing units with a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. The 28,198-square-foot site is situated within the R-4 zoning of Orange Avenue Corridor Specific Plan and offers 30 off-street parking spaces.

You may also like

JPI Breaks Ground on 269-Unit Multifamily Project in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 53,553 SF Shopping Center...

SRS Real Estate Negotiates $38M Sale of Office...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 46,601 SF...

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on 336-Unit Multifamily Community...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Arranges $8.9M Sale...

JLL Arranges $80M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan...

Partnership Acquires The Danforth Apartments in Seattle for...

Northmarq Secures $68M Refinancing for Multifamily Community in...