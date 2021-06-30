Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.6M Sale of Grocery Property in Monroe, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MONROE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 61,136-square-foot property occupied by Pick ’n Save in Monroe, about 40 miles south of Madison. The net-leased asset sold for $9.6 million. Pick ’n Save recently signed a 10-year lease extension through the end of 2030. Jeff Rowlett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, as well as the buyer, a REIT.